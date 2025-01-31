Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,348,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $297.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

