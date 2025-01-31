Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 417,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,273,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

