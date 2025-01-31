Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

