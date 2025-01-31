Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in January

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altair International Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,055. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Altair International Company Profile
