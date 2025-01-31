Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in January

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altair International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,055. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Altair International Company Profile

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

