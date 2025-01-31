AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AmBase Stock Performance
AmBase stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. AmBase has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.46.
AmBase Company Profile
