American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells $890,187.90 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AAL opened at $16.90 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $723,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after buying an additional 508,119 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.99.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

