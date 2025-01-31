Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

