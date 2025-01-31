Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $145.40

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $144.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 153.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

