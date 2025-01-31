Analysts Set Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

