Analysts Set Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
See Also
