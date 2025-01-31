Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,734,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 13,584,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187,340.0 days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Angang Steel has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

