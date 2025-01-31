Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $154,640,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,710 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 118,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE:BUD opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on BUD
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.