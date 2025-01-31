Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $154,640,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56,727.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,710 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 118,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

