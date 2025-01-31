Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 20.70%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

