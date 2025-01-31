Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 20.70%.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $21.11.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Uber Stock Gaining Speed: Analysts See 30% Upside
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- AbbVie Investors Trigger Trend-Following Signal: Time to Load Up
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.