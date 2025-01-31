Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Nur Nicholson Sells 825 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Nur Nicholson sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $24,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,761.28. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nur Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Nur Nicholson sold 3,948 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $120,137.64.

On Friday, January 17th, Nur Nicholson sold 2,145 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $64,264.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Report on APLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.