Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 30th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to investments in companies that design, manufacture, and/or sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. These stocks represent ownership in businesses within the fashion industry, and their value can be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, trends, and overall market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $15.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $979.55. The stock had a trading volume of 649,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,312. The company has a market capitalization of $434.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $691.50 and a 1-year high of $1,008.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $953.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $906.03.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. 4,021,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,645,184. The company has a market capitalization of $791.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.72. 3,339,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.71. 805,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,478. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $381.48 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.89.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

