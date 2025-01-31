Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Appulse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 90.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Appulse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.