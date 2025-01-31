Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 13.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) were up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 4,297,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,049,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of £22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

