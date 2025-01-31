Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.88 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.