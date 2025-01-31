Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average is $223.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.22 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

