Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $92.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

