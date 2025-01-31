Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

Arcadis Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

