Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 602.0 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $47.57 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.