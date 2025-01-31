Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 602.0 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $47.57 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

