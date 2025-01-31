Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARMP opened at $2.05 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

