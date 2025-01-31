Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
