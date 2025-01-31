ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $736.99 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $716.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

