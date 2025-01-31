ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy” Rating

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $736.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,412,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ASML by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

