Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

