Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
COST stock opened at $979.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $953.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $691.50 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market cap of $434.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
