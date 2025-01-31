Asset Dedication LLC Has $84,000 Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

BATS XJH opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.