Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

