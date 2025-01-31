Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Asset Entities Price Performance

NASDAQ ASST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 3,534,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,684,469. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.42.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

