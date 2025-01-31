Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Asset Entities Price Performance
NASDAQ ASST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 3,534,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,684,469. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.42.
About Asset Entities
