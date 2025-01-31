AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ASAAF stock remained flat at C$12.53 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.24. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.65.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

