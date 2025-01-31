Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Buys £175.95 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregson bought 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £175.95 ($218.52).

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM opened at GBX 343 ($4.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £482.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Atalaya Mining Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 315 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.39.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($5.96) to GBX 460 ($5.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 585 ($7.27) to GBX 555 ($6.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market (Premium Segment) under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.