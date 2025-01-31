Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.