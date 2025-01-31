Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.