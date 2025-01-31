Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
