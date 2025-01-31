Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$66.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

