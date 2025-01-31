Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $370.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as high as $324.37 and last traded at $314.66, with a volume of 2005053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total transaction of $407,798.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,511 shares in the company, valued at $52,483,138.91. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,156 shares of company stock worth $65,313,573 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 143.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

