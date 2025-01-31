AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $7,438,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

