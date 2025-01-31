AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

