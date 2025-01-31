Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.3 %
AUBN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.40.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 2.43%.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
