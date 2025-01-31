Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.3 %

AUBN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

