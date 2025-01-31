Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 73,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,687. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

