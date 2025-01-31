Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,655,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.44 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.