Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.41%. Avnet updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Avnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

