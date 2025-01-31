Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.41%. Avnet updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Avnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avnet
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.