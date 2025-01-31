Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Further Reading

