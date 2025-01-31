B90 (LON:B90) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03), with a volume of 1232424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
B90 Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.39 million, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other B90 news, insider Andrew Ross McIver purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,524.09). 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
B90 Company Profile
B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.
