Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,915,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,052,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.