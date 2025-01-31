Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $446,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 105.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 290.09 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 714.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

