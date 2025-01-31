Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

TBBK opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

