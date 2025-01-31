Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Up 8.5% on Earnings Beat

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $62.51. 183,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 371,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $514,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.