Bank of America Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $35.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

