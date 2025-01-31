Bank Stocks To Consider – January 31st

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, Vertiv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, Bank of America, and Citigroup are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of ownership in a bank or financial institution that are publicly traded on a stock exchange. These stocks represent ownership in the company and entitle shareholders to receive dividends based on the bank’s profits, as well as the potential for capital gains as the stock price fluctuates with market conditions. Investing in bank stocks can provide exposure to the financial sector and the overall economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.71 on Friday, hitting $529.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,364,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,422,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.95. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $562.13. 1,484,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $576.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.58 and a 200 day moving average of $500.25.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,522. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,191. The company has a market cap of $758.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day moving average of $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $270.82.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.91. 2,501,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,738,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. 3,260,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,527,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

